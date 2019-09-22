|
HOWDON, Hazel (Bushey) Age 88, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1931 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late James and Daisy (Bown) Bushey. Hazel had attended Liberty Schools and was a graduate of Monroe High School. She had been employed as an operator from 1949 until 1956 with the Bell Telephone Company and retired in 2011 from Glen Meadows after 24 years of service. On January 22, 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert G "Bonehead" Howdon and to this union four children were born. Survivors include three children, Gloria K (Gene) Lewis, Steven D Howdon and Karen E (Jerry) Minges; seven grandchildren; four step grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sister, Bernice Ensor; daughter in law, Linda Howdon; a very dear sister in law, Cynthia Bushey; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert G Howdon; son, Bobby Howdon; grandson, Kyle Minges; step grandson, Roy Hulsey; four brothers, Jimmy, Harry, Ladd and Billy and three sisters, Margaret, Elsie and Anna Mae. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Julie Billiart Church from 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a . Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 22, 2019