INGRAM (Maddox), Hazel Diane Was born August 27, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio to Tafton Maddox and Mary Marshall. Family and friends in Cleveland, always called her by her middle name (Diane). Diane departed this life at home, early Sunday morning on February 10, 2019. Diane was preceded in death by her parents Tafton Maddox and Mary Marshall; brothers, Maurice Baker, Talmus Maddox, and Holsie McFadden; grandson DaQuan A. Sales and a very devoted companion Randolph J. Sales. She leaves to cherish her memories, Sons; Ernie III, Raenell and Daughter, Janell Sales; Sister Ruth Perry (Edgar) and Brother James Stevie Maddox, both from Cleveland, Ohio; eleven grand-children and three great-grand-children; Sisters-in-law Alice Jean Baker, Texas City, Texas; Karen McFadden, and Joyce Maddox, both from Cleveland, Ohio, daughter Janell's devoted paternal grand-mother and aunt, Betty Sales and Shirletta Sales, respectively. Last but not least, there is her very special friend Marvin Williams of Cleveland, OH. Diane was loved by so many and she has a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church 1501 W. 3rd St. with Pastor Cory J. Pruitt, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment at West Memory Gardens. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary