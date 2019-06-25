DILLON, Hazel Irene Age 101 of New Lebanon, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Dillon in 1996; her parents, Earl and Helen Henry; a baby sister, Rosella Mae; her relatives, Myrtle, Aaron and Eugene Wysong, Donna Caylor, Russell, Isis, and Andy Dillon, Eugene Paullus, Doris and Larry Henry, Carole Baker, and Truman, Norma Lee, and Bruce Dillon. Hazel was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 21, 1918, but at 5 years of age she moved to the New Lebanon area with her parents and brother Robert. In 1935 she graduated from the Johnsville-New Lebanon School (now called Dixie) and later from Miami University where she enrolled in elementary education. Afterwards she taught at the Farmersville School, Dixie School, and the two-room school of Perry Twp. In 1945, she married Earl Dillon, a former high school classmate, who had served for over 4 years in World War II. Hazel is survived by son, James (Colleen) Dillon; daughter, Janet (Charles) Holderman; brother, Robert Henry, grandchildren, Michael (Michelle) Dillon and children, and Patrick Dillon; step grandchildren, Jordan (Jessica) Holderman and children, Katie Holderman and sons, Violet Paullus; and many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 29th at 10:30 AM at the New Lebanon United Methodist Church, 2040 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Dan Thaxton and Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5-7 PM at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon and from 10:00 AM until the start of the service at church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Lebanon United Methodist Church. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary