Hazel McCammon
1926 - 2020
McCAMMON, Hazel Age 94, of Beavercreek, passed way on July 18, 2020. Hazel was born on July 10, 1926, in Grayson, Kentucky, to the late Nora and Jones B. Tackett. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. McCammon in 2008, and sisters, Lora and Emma, and brother, Hayward "Woody" Tackett. Hazel was a devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt. She was an avid reader, letter writer and gardener. Hazel is survived by her sons, Steve (Connie), Gary (Cam), and Jeff (Michelle); brother, Jay Tackett (Charlene); grandchildren, Adam, Max, Brittany, Christian, Roger, Catherine, William and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, July 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, OH. Family asks you follow social distancing guidelines and the use of masks. Interment will be at Mount Zion cemetery following the services at Tobias Funeral Home. If you are concerned about COVID-19, you may join the procession by car and participate in the interment from your car. In lieu of flowers due to COVID-19, please donate to Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust or your favorite charity if you wish.

Published in Dayton Daily News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
