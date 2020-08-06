1/1
HAZEL MCCOY
1921 - 2020
McCOY, Hazel F. Age 99 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Butler County Care Facility. She was born on February 5, 1921, in Cedar Grove, Indiana, the daughter of the late Samuel and Ollie (Boone) Courtney. In 1939, she married Joseph A. McCoy in Covington, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 1980. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Peggy Jo (Wayne) Taylor; grandchildren, Joseph (Shirley) Taylor and Michelle Eaton; great-grandchildren, Amanda and Hannah Taylor and Noah and Joseph Eaton. Hazel was also preceded in death by her siblings, Arlington, Jack, Paul, Elmer, Della, Trusie and Edna. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
5138949919
