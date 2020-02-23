|
SEALS, Hazel Mae Age 95 of Germantown, OH passed away at home Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born June 24, 1924 in Perry County, KY to the late Enard F. and Bertha Trent. Hazel had such a way with flowers and vegetable gardens. She could make anything on the sewing machine, and was a talented cook. Her children and grandchildren were her world. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Osborne Seals; children, Ronald Osborne Seals, Ricky Joe Seals, and Patricia Mae Smith; son-in-law, Robert Larry Smith; grandson, Timothy Robert Smith; and 12 siblings. Hazel is survived by her children, Jenny Mullin and husband Jeff, Michael Seals and wife Cherie, Richard Seals and wife Donna; daughter-in-law, Paulette Seals; brother, Don Trent and wife Roseann; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and loved ones. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St. Franklin, OH. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1:00pm at the funeral home with Jeff Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Woodhill Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020