Hazel STEWART

STEWART (Johnson), Hazel Marie Age 97, formerly of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with her family by her side. She is reunited with her husband of 70 years, Paul who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by her son, Ron and daughter-in-law, Vicki of Georgia; daughter, Sue of West Chester; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren, and many special nieces, nephews and extended family. Hazel was the last survivor of 4 children born to Sam and Demie Johnson. Hazel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to everyone she met. She greeted everyone with a smile and always had a story to tell. Her greatest love was her family and she was happiest when the room was full of family, food, and laughter. Aside from family, her proudest accomplishment was starting her own business at the age of 65, Clyo Barn Upholstery. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking but was most passionate about writing and enjoyed telling stories of the past, especially her time in Kentucky. Prior to leaving the area she worshiped at First Baptist Church on Swigart Rd. Due to COVID-19, services will be Graveside only at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414. Pastor James Gifford officiating. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Condolences can be shared online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
.