1/1
Hazel STEWART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEWART (Johnson), Hazel Marie Age 97, formerly of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with her family by her side. She is reunited with her husband of 70 years, Paul who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by her son, Ron and daughter-in-law, Vicki of Georgia; daughter, Sue of West Chester; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren, and many special nieces, nephews and extended family. Hazel was the last survivor of 4 children born to Sam and Demie Johnson. Hazel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to everyone she met. She greeted everyone with a smile and always had a story to tell. Her greatest love was her family and she was happiest when the room was full of family, food, and laughter. Aside from family, her proudest accomplishment was starting her own business at the age of 65, Clyo Barn Upholstery. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking but was most passionate about writing and enjoyed telling stories of the past, especially her time in Kentucky. Prior to leaving the area she worshiped at First Baptist Church on Swigart Rd. Due to COVID-19, services will be Graveside only at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414. Pastor James Gifford officiating. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Condolences can be shared online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved