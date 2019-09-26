|
|
VAUGHAN, Hazel Elizabeth Artis Age 76, departed this life September 21, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1943 in Courtland Virginia to the late Charles and Pearl Artis. Hazel attended Central State University in Wilberforce, OH and completed her postgraduate education with a Master's in Education and retired from the Dayton Ohio Public school system in June 2005 after 35 years of service. Hazel is preceded in death by both parents Charles and Pearl Artis; brothers Robert Hamlin and Lessly Artis. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Delena Vaughan and Diona Vaughan Mankowitz, her granddaughter Selena Aungst; son-in law Rob Mankowitz. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-two years, Del M. Vaughan. Hazel also leaves behind eight loving sisters; Mable Grayson, Shirley Chatman, Bessie Lawrence, Mary Whidbee, Francine Peeples, Patricia Johnson, Juanita Artis and Louise Artis. In addition to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Memorial service 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019