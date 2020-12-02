Hazel Jean Warax, 91, entered the arms of her loving Savior on Monday, November 30, 2020. Her devotion to herfamily and friends with her firm belief in God supported her in her struggles and ultimately gave her peace. She was born April 12, 1929, in Whitesburg, Letcher County, KY, the daughter of Melvin and Chrissie Cornett (Ison). She cherished childhood memories of growing up in 'Graveyard Hollow' with her loving brother, Van "Brother" (Loreva) Cornett, and her sisters Evaleen (Ralph) Fields and Rosemary (Courtney) Whitaker.On November 30, 1948, she married her lifetime love and strength, Van Buren Warax who preceded her in death on June 20, 1999. Together their lives were blessed with a daughter Jean (Jerry) Arnold of Shallotte, NC, and a son Bill (Cheryl) Warax of Springfield, OH. Hazel loved to visit and love on people. Her signature gift of dolls with crocheted dresses which she personally made adorn the homes of individuals from Minnesota to North Carolina. Her hands were rarely still and she could often be overheard praying aloud for family, friends, and caregivers. She also shared her love through food such as cherry salad, her infamous peanut butter fudge, and good, extremely hot coffee.Although struggling with blindness and deep anxiety most of her life, Hazel's unwavering faith in God, strong will to live, and love, assistance, and prayers of family and friends carried her throughout her life. She worked as a kindergarten teacher's aide and a salesclerk at Dawahares until her vision made it difficult to do so. She also enjoyed organizing and leading activities and trips with the senior citizen's group known as "The Primetimers" at the Rosemont Baptist Church in Lexington, KY. Hazel loved conversing with friends from her front porch, over the phone, or in person. People were quick to learn she possessed a welcoming smile, a good sense of humor, and an impish stubborn streak. Hazel is survived by her son and daughter along with their spouses, 3 grandchildren Vanessa Savoie, Emma Cassell and Olivia Warax and 3 great-grandchildren Madison Arnold, Katie and Jackson Savoie.Hazel was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, husband, infant son Van Allen, and a much-loved grandson Jack Arnold.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held in Lexington, KY. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.



