|
|
WOOD, Hazel Fay Passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 86 and went to be with the Lord. She was born in Ross County, Ohio on August 29, 1933 to Harold Scott Hill and Alma Luticia Taylor. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for seventy eight years. She played the organ in the church. She also had a wonderful singing voice and sang classical recitals on Middletown's radio station "WPFB". She graduated Lemon-Monroe High School in 1951, then attended Miami University and finished her training at Middletown Hospital for nursing. Hazel worked at Otterbein Home as a geriatric nurse for 20 some years and retired in 1995. She married Leon Lamar Wood 2nd on October 19, 1953 in Richmond, IN. She traveled to Honolulu alone to be with her new husband at Hickman Air Force Base where they lived for 27 months. They had their first child there at Tipler Army Hospital before returning to Ohio and had 3 more sons: Leon Lamar 3rd (Carla), William Scott (Debra), James Edward, and John Harold (Teri). She has seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews, and several step-grandchildren. She loved her dog Riley, reading, history, flowers, trees, birds, traveling, watching educational television, and most of all family and friends. Private graveside services will be held at Springboro Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 22, 2020