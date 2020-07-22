1/1
Hazel ZEIS
1932 - 2020
ZEIS, Hazel Age 88, of West Chester, passed away on July 17, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1932, in Corbin, KY, to the late Edgar and Mae (nee Smith) Felts. On January 25, 1954, she married Ronald Zeis, he preceded her in death on April 3, 2006. Hazel is survived by her children, Cathy Hale, Teresa (Larry) Irwin, Patty (Keith) Shook, Jenny (Mark) Nelson, and Ronald "Greg" (Michelle) Zeis; grandchildren, Jason (Holly) Reynolds, Noel (Charles) McWhorter, Brent Irwin, Nick Irwin, Michael Brennan, Tom Brennan, David Shook, Carly Zeis, Bella Nelson, Stacie (Chase) Meurer, and Jamie Zeis; great grandchildren, Garret, Jacob, Katlyn, Brooklynn, Ashlynn, Veronica "Roni", Luke, Heidi; and great-great-grandson, Theo. She is also survived by her siblings, Jerry (Shirley) Felts, Faye (Bob) Andrews, Margie Flint; other family and friends. Hazel is preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests no flowers but, please feel free to make a memorial contribution to a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
