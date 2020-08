Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITTAMORE, Heath H. Age 38, of Wilmington, formerly of Waynesville, passed away July 7, 2020. Service will be held on August 7 at the Carillon (outdoor setting) on the campus of Wilmington College. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home, Waynesville, OH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store