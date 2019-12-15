Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Heather NAGY Obituary
NAGY, Heather Ann Age 49, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at . She was employed at Monco Inc., a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, an avid bowler with Friendship League at Marion Lanes and URS League at Capri Lanes. She loved to swim and was a member of the Wayne Swim Club. Heather is survived by her parents, Deacon Norbert S. "Bert" and Diane M; brothers & sisters-in-law, Phillip A. & Daisy Nagy of MA and Christopher J. & Janice M. of Dayton; nieces & nephews, Matthew & Yariela Nagy, Tiffany (Craig) Castle, Kimberly (James) Collins and Alex Nagy; 3 great nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Tony Cutcher celebrant. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Heather's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
