WALKER, Heather Renee Heather Renee Walker, was born on Feb 14, 1982, in San Antonio, Texas and died peacefully at her home in Springboro, Ohio, on July 21, 2020, at age 38. Heather was a Certified Nurse Anesthetist and a graduate of Sinclair College, The Ohio State University and Otterbein University. Her nursing career included working in both pediatric & cardiac ICUs. Her anesthesia career was with Riverside Methodist Hospital and Kettering Health Network Hospitals. Heather truly embraced life with a passion and was up for any adventure. Heather loved travel-especially to the beach, concerts, dancing, cold beer, Whataburgers with cheese, fries, Dr. Pepper, and socializing with her countless friends. She was authentic, honest, tenacious, driven, generous, loved fiercely and had an amazing ability to make things happen. Heather is survived by her boyfriend Jimmy Asher and Bonus Daughter Reagan, her parents Bunk & Melanie Walker, brothers Luke and Wade (Katie) Walker, nephews Zachary, Benjamin and Leo Walker, Grandmother Betty J. Martin, her aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. Heather was preceded in death by her beloved Great Dane, Woody. A celebration of Life will be held Sunday August 2, 2020 at Heatherwood Golf Club. A private service will be from 4-5 and the public celebration from 5-8pm. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to: Nationwide Children's Hospital in remembrance of Heather Walker: Checks may be mailed to: Nationwide Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216 or at the website: www.nationwidechildrens.org
. Arrangements entrusted to Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton, Ohio.