ANAGNOSTOU, Helen Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Monday, November 18, 2019. Helen was born in Koumaradei, Samos Island, Greece on February 28, 1933 to George and Argeri Patatidimou. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Middletown for many years. On May 11, 1963 she married Elias Anagnostou and together they had three children. She and her husband, Elias were co-owners of the Ohio Lunch for over 40 years. Helen is survived by her children, Mike (Julie) Anagnostou, Sophie Lansdale, and George (Carol) Anagnostou; her grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew (Kayla), Constantine, Elias, Eleni, and Sophia. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Elias Anagnostou; her sisters, Hariklia and Vasilike Patatidimou; and her parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Fr. William Cassis officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 2500 Grand Ave. Middletown, OH 45044.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019