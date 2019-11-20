Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Anagnostou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Anagnostou

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Anagnostou Obituary
ANAGNOSTOU, Helen Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Monday, November 18, 2019. Helen was born in Koumaradei, Samos Island, Greece on February 28, 1933 to George and Argeri Patatidimou. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Middletown for many years. On May 11, 1963 she married Elias Anagnostou and together they had three children. She and her husband, Elias were co-owners of the Ohio Lunch for over 40 years. Helen is survived by her children, Mike (Julie) Anagnostou, Sophie Lansdale, and George (Carol) Anagnostou; her grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew (Kayla), Constantine, Elias, Eleni, and Sophia. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Elias Anagnostou; her sisters, Hariklia and Vasilike Patatidimou; and her parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Fr. William Cassis officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 2500 Grand Ave. Middletown, OH 45044.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -