ANGST, Helen L. 93, of Wayne Township, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Hamilton on June 8, 1925 to parents, Clarence and Dorathea (Cooper) Angst. Helen had worked as a paper finisher at Crystal Tissue, retiring in 1987 after 42 1/2 years with the company. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and sang in the choir for over 60 years. She loved to read in her spare time. Helen is survived by her brothers, Richard Angst, Laurence Angst and Raymond Angst; her sister-in-law, Sondra Angst; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Angst and Edward Angst; her sister, Alma Angst; and her sisters-in-law, Julia Angst, Shirley Angst and Sue Ann Angst. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton with Father Stephen Lattner, OSB as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5-8pm at the Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Interment will be at Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Helen's honor to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, Ohio 45067 OR MetroParks of Butler County, Helen Angst Preserve, 2051 Timberman Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013.