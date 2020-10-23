1/
Helen ARNETT
ARNETT, Helen Joanne

Helen Joanne Arnett, age 81, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on October 14, 2020, at the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper

Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio. She was born on March 25, 1939, in Darke County, Ohio, to the late Earl and Irene (Harter) Gunckel.

Helen is survived by her daughter: Shawna (Steve) Burkholder of Troy and sister: Karen (the late Glenn) Wilson of Bradford.

Helen was a 1957 graduate of Greenville High School. She retired from WPAFB where she worked for 36 years in the clerical area of the Hospital. She attended Greenville Missionary Church and was also a member of the Darke County Bird Club. Helen loved to travel and had visited all 50 states and 36 countries.

A private family service was held. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
