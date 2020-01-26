|
ARRASMITH, Helen "Jeanie" Age 72 of Dayton, passed away January 23, 2020. She was born November 29, 1947 in Wilmington, Ohio to the late Harold and Mary Storer. Jeanie is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, Byron Arrasmith; son, Michael Arrasmith; sisters: Rebecca (Art) Wilson and Nancy (Bob) Kerr; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jeanie was a Registered Nurse for many years and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital. She was an avid doll collector. Jeanie was a member of Stillwater United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed volunteering her time. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday. Burial to follow at Medway Cemetery. To share a memory of Jeanie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020