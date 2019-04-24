|
BALES, Helen L. 95, of Springfield, passed away April 21, 2019 in her home. She was born March 30, 1924 in Highland County, Ohio the daughter of Homer and Allie (Penwell) Washburn. She was a lifetime member of Hillside Church of God. Survivors include two children, Betty Jean Castle, Springfield and Michael Bales, Texas; one daughter-in-law and caretaker, Lee Bales, Springfield; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Mary Hodge and one brother, Lawrence & Suzanne Washburn. She was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow, son, Steven Bales, a granddaughter, Kimberly Bailey, one sister and four brothers. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00pm 2:00pm. Entombment in Rose Hill Mausoleum.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 24, 2019