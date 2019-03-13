|
BARNHILL, Helen Died February 17, 2019. She was born in Athens County, the daughter of the late Warren and Emma (Houenstine) Barnhill. She was a graduate of Shade High School, Ohio University with honors, and the Springfield City Hospital School of Medical Technology. She was a member of the former Faith United Methodist Church, American Association of Clinical Chemists, and an affiliate member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. She was past president of the Springfield Chapter of the Altrusa Club, a national professional women's service club. In retirement, Helen volunteered at the Open Hands Free Store. Helen is survived by her brother, Terry (Patti) Barnhill and her niece, Erica Barnhill. A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 3 PM with visitation one hour prior to the service from 2 3 PM. Private burial will be in Barnhill Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 13, 2019