BAXTER, Helen Age 76 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, June 21, 2019. Helen was born in Balston Spa, New York on May 12, 1943 to Paul and Mabel Vennefron. Helen attended Notre Dame High School and Garfield High School; graduating in 1961. On June 20, 1964, she married the love of her life, Jim Baxter. Helen is a member of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Helen enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, gardening, reading, cooking and baking. Helen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim Baxter; her sons, Bob (Janet) Baxter, Tim (Michelle) Baxter, John (Monica) Baxter and Craig Baxter; her grandchildren, Nick (fianc? Veronica), Brian, Annie, Katie, Ashley, Abby and Caroline; her sister, Betty (Jim) Jost; her sister-in-laws, Annette (Don) Harris and Joan (the late Tom) Baxter; and her card club members, Betty, Frankie, Sharon, Marlene and Kathy. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her step mother, Vivian Vennefron; and her siblings, Paul Vennefron, Phil Vennefron and Margaret Baldwin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM with celebrant Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maureen L. Fritsch Cancer Assistance Fund, 319 North Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jim and Betty Jost for all of their support and care over the years. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com