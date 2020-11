BEER (Riegert), Helen



Helen (Riegert) Beer, age 89, of Solon, Ohio, passed away quietly November 2nd, 2020, at Anna Maria Nursing home in



Solon, Ohio. She was born April 26, 1931, the daughter of Rose Mary (Vogt) and Michael Riegert. She graduated from Notre Dame High School. Helen was married to Gene Beer for 70 years and he survives along with her children, Vivian (Tom) Egan, Frank Beer, Joan (Dave) Bender, Leo (Debbie) Beer,



9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Helen is also



survived by her brother Bill (Grace) Riegert, sisters, Rosemary Schindler, Betty Kunzler, and Joan Leugers, and sister-in-law Diane Riegert. She was preceded in death by her son



Lawrence (Larry) Beer, October 19th, 2020. Also her brothers Dick, Mike, Dave and Ned Riegert, her sister Ruth Mignery, sisters-in-law, Barb, Lori, and Maggie Riegert, brothers-in-law, Chuck Mignery, Dick Wolf, Jim Schindler, Dan Brosius, Lew Kunzler and Ron Leugers. Helen's passion was creating beautiful handmade quilts that won her the Judges Choice and



Quilters Choice awards. She was known for her quilt donation to different organizations. Helen loved offering her time as an usher at Severance Symphony Hall in Cleveland, Ohio. A



private service and mass was held in Solon, Ohio.



