BELCHER, Helen Elizabeth Smallwood Age 89, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at . Helen was born on July 31, 1929, in Newark, OH, the daughter of the late Paul Edwin and Elsie Louise (Wolfe) Smith. She was a member of the American Legion Aux. Post 138, the sorority Delta Theta Chi Ohio Mu Chapter, and Westwood Presbyterian Church. Helen is survived by her children, Sharon (Chuck) Woods, William Harold (Diane) Smallwood, Jr., and Christopher (Angi) Smallwood; grandchildren, Jamie (Greg) Taylor, Jeff Schlabach, B.J. (Liz) Smallwood, Tim (Sarah) Smallwood, Courtney (Aaron) Johnson, Tyler Hall, Steve (Amanda) Woods, and Jill (John) Doemeny; and many great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and husbands: William Harold Smallwood, Sr., Allen Keith Spangler, and Jasper Belcher. Visitation will be held from 10am until 11am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Norman Godfrey officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westwood Presbyterian Church, 1068 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 17, 2019