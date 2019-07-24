|
|
BERHALTER, Helen L. Age 96 of Hamilton passed away Friday July 19, 2019. She was born June 8, 1923 in Richwood, Ohio the daughter of the late Coy and Clara (nee Knox) Bailey. On June 25, 1945 in Ashville, North Carolina she married John H. Berhalter and he preceded her in death on March 21, 2003. Mrs. Berhalter was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamilton and was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star. She worked for over 50 years in the aeronautical industry most recently as an inspector for the U.S. Air Force. She is survived by one daughter Kimberly Meade; one son Kurt Berhalter; two grandchildren Lisa (Buddy) Baker and Timothy Aaron (Tamia Baker) Short, and one great grandson Brenten Jack Baker. A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Berhalter will be held at 1:00 PM Friday July 26, 2019 at the West Side Christian Church, 1190 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, Ohio. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on July 24, 2019