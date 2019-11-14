|
BIGBEE, Helen Louise Affectionately known as Slim or Red, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on November 9, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1937 in Springfield, TN and passed away in Dayton, OH at the age of 82. Mom attended Roosevelt High School and was a retired employee of General Motors. Mom is preceded in death by her beautiful daughter Rhonda Michelle Bigbee, her lovely mother Zelma Bigbee Peterson, and her brothers James and Charles Edward Bigbee. Mom was an avid reader, an excellent cook, and a walking fashion statement. She had a natural flair for style, fashion and eyewear and received compliments every time she stepped out of her house. Mom was like a mother to so many of our friends and family; she always opened up her home to them whenever needed. She also loved animals and would always take care of the strays. Mom leaves us with SO MANY loving memories. She was hilarious, loving, caring, kind, and so full of wisdom. Mom is survived by her children Dino (Ellie), Darren (Robin), Nikkole, Kelli, and eldest grandchild Rodney Bigbee whom she raised. She was affectionately called by her grandchildren/great grandchildren as either Ma, Mamos or Grandma. Her loving grandchildren: Dionna Cochran, Dino Jr. and Dontae Bigbee; Natasha Allen, Darren Jr., Shannon, Malik and Mario Bigbee; Donivan Oliver, Jr.; Shawnya Johnson, Aunza and Armani; Aceani, Maleah and Rodney Jr. Bigbee; Her devoted and loving sister Margret (Dennis) Baker and brother Herman Bigbee; Loving nieces and nephews Danny, Tony, Herman Jr., and Elondra Bigbee, Anita Baker and Dibi Martin; Special cousins Ollie Milliner and Annie Mai Craft, and a host of great grandchildren, cousins and friends. The family deeply appreciates and thank the staff of Hospice along with her special caregivers Angela Hooks and Marcia Hooks. Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16th at 12:00 p.m. at The Inspiration Church, 2900 Philadelphia Drive. Flowers and donations may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019