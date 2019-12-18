|
BOWEN, Helen Age 96, of Xenia, formerly of Spring Valley, passed away Saturday December 14th, 2019, at 10:05 pm, and was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior. You are invited to experience all of Helen's favorite things at her Life Celebration Services beginning with a visitation on Saturday December 21st from 9:00 am until time of services at 10:30 am at Dayton Ave. Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave., Xenia. Pastor Bruce Traeger officiating. Graveside services will be later at 1:00 pm at Spring Valley Cemetery. You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, or share a story about Helen at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019