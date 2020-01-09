Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Interment
Following Services
Royal Oak Memorial Gardens
Brookville, OH
Helen Brock Obituary
BROCK, Helen J. Age 92 of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She loved all people and her dog, Cuddles. Helen is survived by her children: Roger Brock, Steven (Barb) Brock, Teresa Brock, and Tim Brock, nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nephew: Barry (Diane) Rehmert, and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Ferdinand Brock, son: Dan Brock, parents: Robert and Ruby Troxell, and siblings: Robert Troxell, Eileen Rehmert, and nephew: Terry Lee Rehmert. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's or St. Jude's Hospital. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
