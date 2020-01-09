|
|
BROCK, Helen J. Age 92 of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She loved all people and her dog, Cuddles. Helen is survived by her children: Roger Brock, Steven (Barb) Brock, Teresa Brock, and Tim Brock, nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nephew: Barry (Diane) Rehmert, and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Ferdinand Brock, son: Dan Brock, parents: Robert and Ruby Troxell, and siblings: Robert Troxell, Eileen Rehmert, and nephew: Terry Lee Rehmert. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's or St. Jude's Hospital. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020