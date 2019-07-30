|
|
BROWN, Helen Hisey Age 94, passed away on Friday, July 26th, 2019 at her home in Kettering. Born at the Hisey family farm in Waynesville, Helen, straight out of high school, joined her brother as a "Rosie the Riveter", working in an airplane factory during World War II. She later attended Miami University, studying mathematics, which led to a position as a "computer" at Wright-Patterson Airfield. In 1949 she married Donald Brown, with whom she spent the next 54 years until his passing in 2004. During the 1950's Helen raised her two sons, Steven and Stuart. As the boys grew up Helen began working as a seamstress, clothes designer, Realtor, eventually joining Elder-Beerman for 20 years, where she was a trusted fashion advisor for generations of women in Dayton. Helen was a talented floral designer, a champion doubles tennis player, read the Bible daily, kept a beautiful garden, and was always impeccably dressed. In 2003, Helen and her siblings donated the family farm to the Warren County Park District to create Hisey Park. Helen was predeceased by her parents, John and Clara Hisey, her brothers Bill and Ben, and husband, Don. Helen is survived by her sister Joanna Hisey Mitford (Bill) of Honiston, England; her sons, Steven (Mark), Stuart, of Dayton; numerous nephews, nieces, their spouses and children, and many dear neighbors and friends. Services will be held at David's Church, 170 W. David Road in Kettering, on Friday, August 2nd, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 AM; Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, with interment following directly at David's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any group that helps others. As Helen always said when leaving: "God bless you, and I know he does." On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019