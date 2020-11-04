1/1
Helen BRUMFIELD
1926 - 2020
BRUMFIELD, Helen J.

94 of Springfield, passed away October 31, 2020, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 24, 1926, the daughter of Allen and Nora Brumfield. Helen was a 1944 graduate of Springfield High School. Helen graduated from Wittenberg University and was a proud member of Delta

Kappa Gamma. She worked for WPAFB before becoming a

beloved teacher of kindergarten and first grade at Reid School retiring from Possum School as a sixth-grade teacher with a combined 32 years of service. Helen continued to

enhance the lives of high school students by establishing the Helen J. Brumfield Scholarship managed by The Springfield Foundation for graduating students of Shawnee High School focused on education and nursing programs. She was a volunteer with Community Hospital and SRMC with over 8000 hours of service (1990-2016). Additionally Helen volunteered for the Salvation Army where she was the past president of the

Women's Auxiliary and the recipient of the Presidents of the Volunteer Award for service and civic participation. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bridge and reading. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, brothers George Brumfield and Ward Brumfield, nephews Jon Brumfield and Dale Brumfield. She is survived by her nephew Vernon Brumfield of Maryland; Elizabeth (Libby) Brumfield of Springfield; numerous cousins and great-nephews and great-nieces; very best friend Phyllis Reiff; treasured godchildren Melissa (Reiff) Warner, Kris (Reiff) Payton, Kyle Reiff, and Matthew Reiff, and her wonderful neighbors Tom and Lorraine Mertens. Services to honor Helen will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home with Pastor

Karen Shylo officiating. Friends and family may call from 11:00 AM until time of services. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army food bank or Second Harvest food bank. COVID protocols will be upheld. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
