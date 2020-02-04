|
CAMPBELL (Wilburn), Helen Louise 81 of Waynesville, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home. Helen was born in Bell County, KY the daughter of Dewey and Marie (Engle) Wilburn. She worked at General Motors until her retirement. Helen enjoyed time with her family, as well as gardening and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 58 years, William Campbell; brother, Ronnie Wilburn; and great-grandson, Ethan Cinnamon. Helen is survived by her children, Charles D. (Ruth) Campbell, Tim (Kay) Campbell, and Terrie (Kevin) Furnas; grandchildren, Charles David (Katie) Campbell, Amanda (Derek) Cinnamon, Jenni (Rus) Frommling, Cathy Campbell, and Morgan Furnas; great-grandchildren, Emma, Rylan, Jacob, Tyler, Aubrie, Anaya, and Victoria. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro with Pastor Jordan Atkinson officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020