CAPLINGER (nee Vint), Helen Foley Devoted wife of the late Charles Foley and James Caplinger. Loving mother of Pat (Debby) Foley, Barb (Joe) Cassano, Debbie (Ken) Williams, Mike (Joyce) Foley, and Cecilia (Mark) Pleiss. Dear grandmother of Joey Cassano, Jenny Zender, Bill Turner, Dan Turner, Stephanie Cavaliero, Jonathan Foley, Bobby Foley, Melanie Pleiss, and Tim Pleiss. Cherished GG of Noah, Mitch, Cole, Maura, Hudson, Layla, Evan, Londyn, Anna, Auna, and Sam. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully, August 17, 2019, age 93. Visitation will be held on Friday at Brough-Getts Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg from 5-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial to take place on Saturday at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro at 10 am. Interment to follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church in Helen's name or the . The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the past and present caregiver staff at Otterbein in Springboro.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019