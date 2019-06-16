|
|
CLARK, Helen M. Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Friday, June 14, 2019. Helen was born in Berea, Kentucky on May 12, 1926 to Frank and Lillie (Powell) Barrett. She enjoyed playing Bingo, fishing, picnics, and family gatherings. Helen is survived by her children, Shirley (Robert) Hymer, Beverly "Sue" Wolf, Linda (Bill) Wages, David Clark, and Phillip (Jennifer) Clark; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren; her sister, Myrtle Powell; her sister-in-law, Peggy Barrett; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dan Clark; her children, Danny and Charles Clark; her son-in-law, Ron Wolf Sr.; and her parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastors Jerry Powell and Ronald Wolf Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on June 16, 2019