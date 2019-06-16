Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen CLARK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen CLARK Obituary
CLARK, Helen M. Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Friday, June 14, 2019. Helen was born in Berea, Kentucky on May 12, 1926 to Frank and Lillie (Powell) Barrett. She enjoyed playing Bingo, fishing, picnics, and family gatherings. Helen is survived by her children, Shirley (Robert) Hymer, Beverly "Sue" Wolf, Linda (Bill) Wages, David Clark, and Phillip (Jennifer) Clark; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren; her sister, Myrtle Powell; her sister-in-law, Peggy Barrett; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dan Clark; her children, Danny and Charles Clark; her son-in-law, Ron Wolf Sr.; and her parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastors Jerry Powell and Ronald Wolf Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now