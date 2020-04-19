Home

COUSER, Helen I. Age 98 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020. Helen retired from WPAFB after 30 years of civilian service as an accountant, was an avid book reader, and incredibly passionate about animal rescue. Helen was a 30 year, long-time volunteer for SICSA. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, of 62 years, both daughters Shirley (Leo) Fuller & Virginia (Alex) Tepelides, Grandson John Tepelides & Grand Daughter Darlene Wittman-Armitage, brother Kenneth (Evelyn) Powers. Survived by her grandchildren Deborah, David, Diane, Dawn, Deanna, Ted, Jim & Mike; 19 great grandchildren & 5 great great grandchildren, friend & caregiver David Wittman Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home in care of arrangements. For those wishing condolences may be left at DaytonFunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
