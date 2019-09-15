|
CRUISE, Helen Arnold Passed peacefully to her heavenly reward on September 11, 2019 while receiving care at St. Leonard, in Centerville, OH. Helen was born on March 25, 1925 in Waterford, OH. She graduated from Waterford High School and earned her R.N. at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. Helen provided private duty nursing care in the Dayton area for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Cruise and parents, Albert and Eleanor Arnold; brothers Howard, Cecil, Earl, Leo, and Joe Arnold; and sisters Margery Schott and Clara Bradley. Helen is survived by sisters Edith Woeste and Judy Keane and brother Charles Arnold. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Leonard Faith Community Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville. Family will greet friends 10:00 am until time of Mass at the church on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of St. Leonard for the care given to Helen. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019