EASTER, Helen M. 93, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord March 18, 2019 in Good Shepherd Village. She was born April 24, 1925 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of Richard M. Williams and Nellie M. (Setty) Jacobs. Mrs. Easter was a member of the Salvation Army Church where she was very active. She had been employed bat the Defense Supply Agency. Survivors include two sons; David William Easter and Robert Michael "Mike" Easter, grandchildren; Barb, Wally, Davie, Aaron and Ashley, great grandchildren; Jonathan, Matthew, Jessica, Hillary, Tyler, Winston, Andrea, Denton, Liv, Jo Beth, Lincoln and Warren (with Christian Easter in Heaven), Laney Jo, Belle, great great grandchildren; Phoebe, Paislee, Chasen, Lillie, Karmella, Holden, Maximus, Sophia, Kenzleigh, Noah, McKenlee and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert G. Easter, a son; Richard L. Easter, a brother; Clifford Williams and two sisters; Beatrice Brooks and Doris Jones. A memorial service will be held at 7:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Major Roberts officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army for children's programs. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
