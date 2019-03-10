|
FARLER (Lambert), Helen Louise Age 79 of Oxford, Ohio passed away at her home, March 6, 2019. She was born February 17, 1940 to Harold and Flora (Pemberton) Lambert. She married Kenneth Farler. Helen retired from Miami University after 35 years of service. In her free time, she enjoyed her family and swinging on her porch. Helen leaves behind her sister, Mary Gross, her children, Kathy (Mike) Beachler, Helen (Doug) Johnson, Kim (David) Asher, Chad (Jada) Farler; her grandchildren, Harold (Jennifer) Herron, Robert Herron, Dallas Stover, James (Suzy) Farmer, Brenton (Holli) Stringfellow, Eric Stringfellow, Jessica Farler, Jody Farler, Chad Farler, Jr., Hayle Conklin, Trevor Rich and 16 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenneth Farler; and a grandson, Jacob Herron and a nephew, Darell Gross. A visitation will take place at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 11 AM until 1 PM. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM. Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019