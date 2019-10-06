Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN FRANCIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN FRANCIS


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN FRANCIS Obituary
FRANCIS, Helen J. 85, of Springfield, passed away on October 4, 2019 at with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 11, 1934 to the late Floyd and Luda (Rice) Ropp. Helen is survived by one son, Doug (Pat) Castle; a brother, John Ropp; seven grandchildren, Miranda, Ashley, Jeremiah, Sarah, Kelly, Amy and Heath; ten great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Adrian; one son, Earl; two sisters, Darlene and Barbara. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to Helen's family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now