FRANCIS, Helen J. 85, of Springfield, passed away on October 4, 2019 at with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 11, 1934 to the late Floyd and Luda (Rice) Ropp. Helen is survived by one son, Doug (Pat) Castle; a brother, John Ropp; seven grandchildren, Miranda, Ashley, Jeremiah, Sarah, Kelly, Amy and Heath; ten great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Adrian; one son, Earl; two sisters, Darlene and Barbara. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to Helen's family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 6, 2019