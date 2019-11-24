Home

Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Resources
Helen FRICK


1925 - 2019
Helen FRICK Obituary
FRICK (nee: Stauffer), Helen Lois 94 of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born to Fred and Amelia M. (nee: Longacher) Stauffer on November 21, 1925 in Monroe County, OH. Helen was a 1943 graduate of Laings High School in Monroe County, OH. She was raised in a Swiss farming community in Southeastern Ohio. Helen lived through the Great Depression and saw many technological advances in her lifetime; lamplight to electricity, farming from horse drown plow to tractors, transportation from buggies and sleighs to automobiles and aviation and communication evolved from the party-line telephones to text messaging and email. Throughout these transitions she prioritized family and a progressive work ethic. She co-founded local businesses; Beauty Lawn Sod for 17 years and Traders World now in business for 35 years. Helen enjoys spending time with her family and her dogs. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jay E. Frick, two brothers, John and Lawrence Stauffer and five sisters, Laura Pfalzgraf, Ida Eisenbarth, Alma Darrah, Betty Stauffer and Annabel Stauffer. Helen is survived by her two sons, Jay E. (Annie) Frick and John W. (Sandra) Frick, two daughters, Christine M. Frick and June C. Frick, ten grandchildren, Amelia (Jeremy), Sarah (Elgin), Jonathan (Caitrian), Madalyn (Jeff), Mary, Jay Bradley (Jenna), Margaret, Christian, Henry and Frederick, five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Paige, Sylious, Shayla and Colby, many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26th from 10:00-12:00NOON with a funeral service at 12:00NOON all at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment in Lebanon Cemetery. Reverend Ron Boyd officiating. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
