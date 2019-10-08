|
FRIEDMAN, Helen L. Of Clayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born May 21, 1929 in Dayton, OH where she grew up, attended Stivers High School and Wright State University, and worked at Wright-Patterson AFB until she retired. Later in life, Helen married her soulmate, Albert Friedman, and enjoyed a wonderful life with him for 17 years before his passing in 2007. Helen's second love was for painting and was a talented watercolor artist and a lifetime member of the Town and Country Fine Arts Center where she volunteered. She was also an avid gardener, enjoyed creative writing and dearly loved her beagles, Huck and Finn. Helen is survived by her loving daughters Susan Anthony and Patricia Friedman (Gary), and her three stepchildren B.D. McKenny (Jack Johnson), Gary Friedman (Patti), Andrew Friedman (Edwina), step-grandchild Tricia Weiderman (John) and their children (Josh and Julie). She was a very special lady truly loved by her family, wonderful neighbors and her many friends who will greatly miss her. Helen requested no memorial service. The family wishes to thank all of those who loving cared for her during her last days. Memorial donations may be sent to , Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019