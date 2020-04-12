|
GERHARDT (Brown), Helen O. Passed over to everlasting life on April 8, 2020 in Dayspring of Miami Valley. The only child born to Orval N. and Georgia O. (Pultz) Brown on July 5, 1930 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The family moved to Springfield in 1938, and Helen graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. Most of her life was centered around various church activities; singing in choirs, Vacation Bible School, pianist for Sunday School while in high school, taught both children and adult classes, active in women's organizations and prayer groups, and church organist. She married Wayne B. Gerhardt on February 1, 1952 in Liberty, Indiana. She is survived by three daughters and one son, Karen L. (Thomas) Reeder, Rachel A. (Thomas) Hock, Beckie J. (Thomas) Neff, and Douglas H. Gerhardt; four grandchildren; two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband on January 25, 1994 after 42 years of marriage and by her parents. Due to COVID19 restrictions, private services will be held with burial in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2020