|
|
HACKNEY, Helen M. Age 97, of Monroe, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at UC Health at West Chester. She was born December 8, 1922 in Middletown, OH to Morgan and Lettie (Keller) Finney. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1940. Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was in the Mary Deborah Circle at the church. She was a longtime volunteer for 36 years at Middletown Hospital; Member of Delta Chi Sigma Society, Merrie Mothers and Knitting Guild of American, Forest Hill Golf League and was a Red Cross Volunteer. Helen is survived by her children, Robert M. Hackney of Middletown, Richard T. (Martha) Hackney of Long Beach, Mississippi; grandchildren, Austin (Sallie) Hackney of College Park, GA, Molly (Nick) DePriest of Bishop, GA and several nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marlyn Dickie Hackney and brothers, Bill and Bob Finney. A Celebration of Life Service will held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Pleasant Community Room at The Brownstone with Rev. Karen Fleming officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Life Care Fund @ Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2020