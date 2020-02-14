Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hackney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Hackney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Hackney Obituary
HACKNEY, Helen M. Age 97, of Monroe, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at UC Health at West Chester. She was born December 8, 1922 in Middletown, OH to Morgan and Lettie (Keller) Finney. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1940. Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was in the Mary Deborah Circle at the church. She was a longtime volunteer for 36 years at Middletown Hospital; Member of Delta Chi Sigma Society, Merrie Mothers and Knitting Guild of American, Forest Hill Golf League and was a Red Cross Volunteer. Helen is survived by her children, Robert M. Hackney of Middletown, Richard T. (Martha) Hackney of Long Beach, Mississippi; grandchildren, Austin (Sallie) Hackney of College Park, GA, Molly (Nick) DePriest of Bishop, GA and several nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marlyn Dickie Hackney and brothers, Bill and Bob Finney. A Celebration of Life Service will held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Pleasant Community Room at The Brownstone with Rev. Karen Fleming officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Life Care Fund @ Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -