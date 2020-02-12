|
HALL (Balser), Helen Age 91, of Middletown, OH passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born August 27, 1928 in Middletown to John E. and Nellie (Mount) Balser. She was a Middletown High School graduate. Helen loved to travel, craft, and serve her church. She belonged to the La Soiree dance club for over 50 years and loved square dancing and ballroom dancing. She was a member of First Christian Church in Middletown for over 20 years. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Hall; siblings, Robert, Richard, and Paul Balser, Laverne Patterson, Mary Gillett, Goldie Parker. She is survived by her son Brad (Susan) Hall; daughters, Beth (John) Heinkel and Marcia (Charles) Pollard; grandchildren, Alexis Mainous, Jordan Mainous, Elizabeth Pollard, Jamison Heinkel, Nathan (Yee) Heinkel, Gwyneth (Connor) McEwen, Anandi Cade, and Tom Hall; great-grandchildren, Max, Alden, Rhys, and Leo; sisters, Sue Wells and Barbara Harrison; and feline friend, McKitty. A celebration of Helen's life will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM at First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Rd, Middletown with Reverend Connor Thompson officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the church. Donations in her memory may be made to PAWS Adoption Center in Monroe, First Christian Church, or the . Condolences can be shared at www.breitenbach-anderson.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 12, 2020