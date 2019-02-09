HANN, Helen C. Of London and formerly of Fairfield ,Ohio passed away Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at Sisters on Elm Senior Living in London. Helen was born on February 12, 1921, a daughter of Charles and Cora (Smith) Corless in Fairfield, Ohio. She attended Fairfield Local Schools, graduating in 1939. A graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing in Hamilton, OH in 1942, Helen became an instructor at both Mercy Hospital and Ft. Hamilton Hospital Schools of Nursing in Hamilton Ohio, and worked for eight years as a school nurse in Fairfield City Schools. On November 26th, 1948, she married Harry Hann and they were married for 55 years. They were parents to three sons, Joe, Dan, and Chuck and were members of Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield. In 1989, they moved with their family to London Ohio and became members of St. Patrick Church. Helen is survived by her sons Joe (Dorothy) Hann, Dan (Paula) Hann, of London and Chuck (Tari) Hann of Mt. Sterling Ohio, four grandchildren David (Beth) Hann of Beavercreek, Mike (Nancy) Hann of Grove City, Amy Hann-Morrow of London, and Sarah Hann of Mt. Sterling, and six great grandchildren Nicholas, Jacob and Abby Hann of Beavercreek, Hannah Morrow of London, and Luke and Lauren Hann of Grove City, as well as many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry and her brother Hubert. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Monday, February 11th at Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home 103 N. Main St. London. A Vigil Service will take place at 7:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 12th at St. Patrick Church, 61 N. Union St. with Father Michael Hinterschied presiding. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Church, 61 S. Union St., Madison County Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund in care of Paula Herald, 2560 Karok Dr. or Loving Care Hospice 56 S. Oak St. all in London, OH 43140. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the caregivers at Sisters on Elm and Loving Care Hospice who took such wonderful care of Helen these last years. Online condolences for the family can be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary