Helen HARRIS

HARRIS, Helen Age 96, of Kettering, passed away June 9, 2020, while residing at the Otterbein Care Center in Centerville, OH. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Bud. She is survived by her daughter, Janalee (Bruce) Henninger; granddaughters, Laura Henninger and Leah (Wes) Graves and great grandson, Walker Graves. She will be remembered for her strong faith and her love of family. A graveside service is pending in Clarksville, Iowa.



