HONAKER, Helen V. Age 104, of Huber Heights, went to be with her Lord & Savior on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. She retired from Sears Roebuck Co. after 20 years of service, was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church; she enjoyed reading scripture, was an avid golfer and always very witty. Helen loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter & son-in-law with whom she lived with for 36 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley J. in 1973, parents, William Owen & Sarah Jane Lee, and brothers, Harry & Charles Lee. Helen is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Sharon & Robert Rader of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Lori & Dan Morton and Jodi & Frank Stout; great-grandchildren, Nicholas & Chelsea Morton, Maddeline & Pat Spaulding, Kevin Stout, and Patrick Stout; great-great-grandchildren, Andrew & Grayson Morton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 10 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Latoya Warren officiating. Interment Friendship Cemetery in Stout, Ohio. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 AM until service time. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary