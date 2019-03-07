Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Honaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Honaker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Honaker Obituary
HONAKER, Helen V. Age 104, of Huber Heights, went to be with her Lord & Savior on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. She retired from Sears Roebuck Co. after 20 years of service, was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church; she enjoyed reading scripture, was an avid golfer and always very witty. Helen loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter & son-in-law with whom she lived with for 36 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley J. in 1973, parents, William Owen & Sarah Jane Lee, and brothers, Harry & Charles Lee. Helen is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Sharon & Robert Rader of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Lori & Dan Morton and Jodi & Frank Stout; great-grandchildren, Nicholas & Chelsea Morton, Maddeline & Pat Spaulding, Kevin Stout, and Patrick Stout; great-great-grandchildren, Andrew & Grayson Morton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 10 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Latoya Warren officiating. Interment Friendship Cemetery in Stout, Ohio. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 AM until service time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now