Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen HULSHULT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen HULSHULT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen HULSHULT Obituary
HULSHULT, Helen Jean Age 91 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Friday August 16, 2019 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 9, 1928 the daughter of Michael J. and Helen (Moran) Schobin and was a 1946 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On May 29, 1948 in St. Stephen Church she married Donald J. Hulshult and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2008. Mrs. Hulshult had worked as a bank teller at 1st National Bank and later Lebanon Citizens National Bank retiring in 2009. She was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Survivors include six children, Donna (Joseph III) Schroer, Daniel (Karen) Hulshult, Darrell (Nancy) Hulshult, Denise (Don) DeLotell, Donald (Angela) Hulshult Jr., and Douglas (Lynn) Hulshult; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Eugene (Sandy) Hulshult and Gerald (Donna) Hulshult. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Julianna Fisher and Rose Mary Riedel; and a brother, Bernard Schobin. Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Wednesday in St. Peter in Chains Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. The family wishes to express their special thanks to Dr. Deborah Hauger and her staff. Memorials are suggested to Badin High School, St. Peter in Chains Church or . Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now