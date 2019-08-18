|
HULSHULT, Helen Jean Age 91 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Friday August 16, 2019 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 9, 1928 the daughter of Michael J. and Helen (Moran) Schobin and was a 1946 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On May 29, 1948 in St. Stephen Church she married Donald J. Hulshult and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2008. Mrs. Hulshult had worked as a bank teller at 1st National Bank and later Lebanon Citizens National Bank retiring in 2009. She was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Survivors include six children, Donna (Joseph III) Schroer, Daniel (Karen) Hulshult, Darrell (Nancy) Hulshult, Denise (Don) DeLotell, Donald (Angela) Hulshult Jr., and Douglas (Lynn) Hulshult; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Eugene (Sandy) Hulshult and Gerald (Donna) Hulshult. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Julianna Fisher and Rose Mary Riedel; and a brother, Bernard Schobin. Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Wednesday in St. Peter in Chains Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. The family wishes to express their special thanks to Dr. Deborah Hauger and her staff. Memorials are suggested to Badin High School, St. Peter in Chains Church or . Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 18, 2019