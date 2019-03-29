|
HURT, Helen R. Age 87, of Miamisburg, Ohio, died Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Carlisle Manor. She was born in Howards Creek, Kentucky on January 29, 1932 to William and Ida (Rose) Deaton. She was employed with Franklin School District for 9 years and retired in 1965. She was preceded in death by her father, William G. Deaton, mother, Ida R. Deaton, husband, Johnnie A. Hurt. Helen is survived by her son, David (Terri Hurt) Hurt; two daughters, Lisa G. (William) Hurt-Gilley and Connie L. Hurt; grandchildren, Kayla, Kristen, Jeremiah, Steven,; brother, and William G. (Betty) Deaton, Jr.. Funeral services are 1:00 pm Monday April 1, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Homes 1357 East Second Street Franklin, Ohio with Celebrant Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019