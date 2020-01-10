Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
Helen ISAACS


1923 - 2020
Helen ISAACS Obituary
ISAACS, Helen Age 96, of Franklin, OH; died Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Franklin Ridge. Helen was born in Miamisburg, OH on December 4, 1923 to the late Chester and Viola (Zimmerman) Brewer. She was a member of the Franklin Freewill Baptist Church. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Donald Isaacs in 1990, two daughters, Judy C. Arnett in 2008 and Marilyn J. Patrick in 2018; her two brothers Chester and Kenny Brewer; her sister, Esther Brewer. Helen is survived by her son, Daryl Isaacs; her daughter, Diana Smith; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Funeral Services are Monday January 13, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 10, 2020
