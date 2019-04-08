Home

Helen J. MULLINS


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen J. MULLINS Obituary
MULLINS, Helen J. Age 88, passed away Sunday April 7, 2019 in Dayton. She was born on February 13, 1931 to the late Curtis and Myrtle Sorah in St. Paul, Virginia. She retired from JC Penny after 30 years of service. Helen was part-owner and book keeper for American Body Shop Inc. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob. Helen is survived by her loving son Joseph S. Sluss (Mara); grandson Nathan Sluss; great-grandson Evan Sluss; 3 sisters Edith, Karla and Carol; her loving friend Diane Joity; furry companion Missy and numerous family and friends. A Graveside service will be held 11AM Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Poplar Hill Cemetery on N. Dixie in Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019
