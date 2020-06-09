JONES, Helen Marie Age 83, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born on January 9, 1937, in Wyano, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph Pilat and the late Helen Gobrish Pilat. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, John Pilat and Edward Pilat. Helen enjoyed volunteering at St. Peters Catholic Church and polka dancing with her husband at The American - Czech Club of Dayton, Ohio. Helen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thomas Edward Jones; daughters and their spouses, Denise and Anthony Brendle, Diane and Mike Barrett; cherished grandchildren and their spouses, Michael IV and Shelia Barrett, Jacquelyn Barrett, Tyler and Kim Brendle; sisters, Irene Popovich, Martha Berezansky; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mrs. Helen Jones will be held at a later date, in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations would be made to Homestead Hospice, 94 McDonough Rd, Ste 106 & 107, Jackson, GA, 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA is serving the Jones family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.